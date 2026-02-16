Trilateral Geneva talks to be held behind closed doors - Switzerland

The upcoming new round of talks among Russia, the United States and Ukraine, scheduled to begin on February 17 in Geneva, will be held behind closed doors, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs reported.

"Media representatives are not permitted to attend the trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States," the statement reads.

According to earlier reports, delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine are set to hold their new round of talks in Geneva on February 17 and 18. The first two rounds of talks took place in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 and on February 4-5.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff, led Russia’s delegation to the Emirati consultations, which addressed security issues that directly concern the militaries. This time, the parties are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, with Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Russia’s negotiating team in 2022 and 2025, once again leading the country’s delegation.

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), will also travel to Geneva. But Dmitriev is "on a separate track" as a member of a working group on Russia-US economic cooperation.