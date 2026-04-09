Trump asserts Iran promises to give up nuclear weapons

Iran promises to abandon all nuclear weapons in private conversations, but continues to publicly talk about its right to enrich uranium, U.S. President Donald Trump told The New York Post in an interview.

"To our face, they’re getting rid of all nuclear weapons, everything’s gone. And then they go out to the press and say, 'No, we’d like to enrich.' So we’ll find out," Trump said.

According to the U.S. leader, he isn't sure "whether or not they tell the truth."

The NYP reported that the talks in Islamabad will focus on U.S. demands that Iran hand over approximately 450 kg of highly enriched uranium, fully open the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, cease support for regional militias, and dismantle its ballistic missile program. Iran, for its part, is seeking the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

On April 7, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10.