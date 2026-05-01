Vestnik Kavkaza

Timeline for Azerbaijani gas supplies to Serbia from North Macedonia announced

Timeline for Azerbaijani gas supplies to Serbia from North Macedonia announced
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani gas deliveries to Serbia could begin after 2027, once the necessary gas interconnector between Greece and North Macedonia becomes operational, Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia Dmitry Zykov stated.

"When the gas interconnector between Greece and North Macedonia is built, as a reminder, construction begins in July 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2027. Gas will be able to flow bypassing Bulgaria",

Dmitry Zykov said.

According to the ambassador, the interconnector project between Serbia and North Macedonia is currently in the pre-implementation stage.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in April. Vučić also stated his intention to attend the XIII World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku this May.

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