Vestnik Kavkaza

Trade between Russia and Türkiye falls by 23 percent

Trade between Russia and Türkiye falls by 23 percent
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Trade turnover between Russia and Türkiye dropped by nearly 23 percent during the first four months of this year, with Russian imports declining by approximately $3.5 billion, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced.

The UAE saw the second-largest decrease, with imports falling by $835 million. In percentage terms, imports from Bolivia declined by almost 99%, showing a drop of $429 million.

According to the Turkish Commerce Ministry, the most significant growth in trade was recorded in China, which saw an increase of $1.8 billion. Trade between the USA and Türkiye also rose during the same period.

 

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