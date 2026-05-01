Trade between Russia and Türkiye falls by 23 percent

Trade turnover between Russia and Türkiye dropped by nearly 23 percent during the first four months of this year, with Russian imports declining by approximately $3.5 billion, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced.

The UAE saw the second-largest decrease, with imports falling by $835 million. In percentage terms, imports from Bolivia declined by almost 99%, showing a drop of $429 million.

According to the Turkish Commerce Ministry, the most significant growth in trade was recorded in China, which saw an increase of $1.8 billion. Trade between the USA and Türkiye also rose during the same period.