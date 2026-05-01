Vestnik Kavkaza

OSCE Secretary General arrives in Yerevan

OSCE Secretary General arrives in Yerevan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu has arrived in Armenia to take part in the 8th European Political Community Summit.

Sinirlioğlu was greeted at Zvartnots Airport by Deputy Foreign Minister Robert Abisoghomonyan.

The 8th European Political Community Summit is scheduled for May 4-5. During the event, the EU and Armenia are expected to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation, regional security, and major international challenges. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

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