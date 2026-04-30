US expands negotiating team for contacts with Iran

The U.S. administration added a new member to its Iran negotiating team amid stalled talks with Tehran, U.S. Representative Claudia Tenney said.
The U.S. lawmaker said that Executive Director of Advocacy at FDD Action Nick Stewart has joined the Trump administration’s team involved in negotiations with Iran.
According to her, Nick Stewart is an outstanding addition to the Office of the Special Envoy for Peace Missions.
"Nick is one of America's sharpest experts on Iran policy. His extensive expertise and proven leadership will help advance President Trump’s peace goals and deliver a deal that puts America First," Claudia Tenney said.