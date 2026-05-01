Iran submits 14-point peace plan to US

Tehran has submitted a 14-point peace proposal to Washington via Pakistan, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The plan calls for a complete end to hostilities rather than a temporary ceasefire, the kind the US has been advocating. Iran insists that key issues be resolved within 30 days.

Iran's demands include non-aggression guarantees, the withdrawal of US forces, the lifting of the blockade on Iranian ports, an end to financial restrictions, and the payment of war compensation.

Tehran is also open to negotiations on ending the military confrontation on all fronts, including in Lebanon, as well as establishing a new mechanism for controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House has not yet responded to Iran's initiative. According to Western media, the military conflict could enter a new phase.