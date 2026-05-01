AZAL resumes flights from Baku to Israel

Azerbaijan's airline AZAL is restarting flights to Tel Aviv, the carrier's press service announced.

AZAL will operate daily flights from Baku to Tel Aviv, with the first departure scheduled for May 3.

In less than two weeks, the airline will also resume flights from Baku to Dubai, with service set to restart on May 15.

Two months ago, AZAL suspended flights to Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Tel Aviv due to airspace restrictions over the Middle East.

In late February, the US and Israel launched massive airstrikes on major Iranian cities. Iran responded by attacking Israeli territory and US targets across the region.

A ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran entered into force on April 8 and remains in effect to date.