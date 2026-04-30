Vestnik Kavkaza

UAE says air traffic back to normal

UAE says air traffic back to normal
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The UAE's aviation ​authority said air ‌traffic in the country has returned ​to normal, ​the state news agency ⁠reported on ​Saturday, after precautionary ​measures implemented on February 28 at the ​start of ​the Iran war were ‌lifted.

"The General Civil Aviation Authority has announced that air traffic in the UAE’s airspace has returned to normal operations, with temporary precautionary measures lifted," the statement reads.

The ⁠decision followed a comprehensive assessment of operational and ​security ​conditions ⁠in coordination with relevant ​entities, the ​General ⁠Civil Aviation Authority added.

The authority stressed that real-time monitoring will continue to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety.

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