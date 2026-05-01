Vestnik Kavkaza

OPEC meeting to take place without UAE participation - media

OPEC meeting to take place without UAE participation - media
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The UAE is highly unlikely to attend the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for today, according to a source cited by TASS.

The source also suggested that the June production quota decision may leave out any allocation for the UAE's oil industry.

Earlier reports indicated that the OPEC+ had agreed to raise oil output by 188,000 barrels per day in June.

Let us remind you that the UAE had previously decided to withdraw from both OPEC and OPEC+. That decision was made amid the energy crisis triggered by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

320 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.