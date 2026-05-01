OPEC meeting to take place without UAE participation - media

The UAE is highly unlikely to attend the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for today, according to a source cited by TASS.

The source also suggested that the June production quota decision may leave out any allocation for the UAE's oil industry.

Earlier reports indicated that the OPEC+ had agreed to raise oil output by 188,000 barrels per day in June.

Let us remind you that the UAE had previously decided to withdraw from both OPEC and OPEC+. That decision was made amid the energy crisis triggered by the ongoing war in the Middle East.