Trump closes Strait of Hormuz to Iranian ships

Donald Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz is blocked to all ships associated with Iran. Other vessels are free to navigate the waters.

US President Donald Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz open to all ships except Iranian ones. According to the politician, the ban applies to all ships bound for Iranian ports.

"A complete blockade will only affect those ships traveling to and from Iranian ports or carrying any Iran-related cargo,”

– Donald Trump said.

Trump previously announced that he would not charge tolls for ships passing through the strait. He said this was done after discussions with Arab leaders.