Trump ready to meet with Khamenei in person

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"I serve under a President that’s willing to meet with anybody. I mean, to be frank, I’m pretty confident in saying that if the ayatollah said tomorrow he wanted to meet with President Trump, the President would meet him, not because he agrees with the ayatollah but because he thinks that’s the way you solve problems in the world, and he doesn’t view meeting someone as a concession," Rubio said.

Last week, the U.S. and Iran resumed indirect nuclear talks in Oman.