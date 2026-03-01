IDF strikes Hezbollah targets

The Israel Defense Forces have announced a new series of strikes against strategic assets belonging to the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the precision strikes were carried out across multiple locations in Lebanon.

"Preliminary report: The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah terrorist targets throughout Lebanon. More details will be provided",

the military's press office stated.

The latest operation follows a recent demand by the Lebanese government calling on Hezbollah to disarm and cease military activities.