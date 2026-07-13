UAE to return detained fishermen to Iran

Tehran and Abu Dhabi have agreed to return fishermen detained in UAE waters this spring. Some of them were already transferred to the Islamic Republic.

Iranian authorities have begun the process of repatriating 55 fishermen detained in UAE waters this spring, the press service of the Iranian Embassy in Abu Dhabi reports.

It is reported that 25 fishermen were already repatriated.

14 of them returned to the country by ship through the port of Bastak. Shortly, after receiving all the necessary documentation, another 11 fishermen arrived in Iran on Dubai-Mashhad flights.

These fishermen were detained in UAE waters during the first months of Iran's war with the US and Israel.