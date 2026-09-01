US Treasury: Sanctions threaten anyone who supports Iran

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that anyone providing support to Iran could face US sanctions, Fox News reported.

"We all want this conflict to end, and the fastest way to end it is for no one to support [Iran - the editor's note]. We will systematically identify and eliminate every such bad actor",

Bessent said.

According to Bessent, sanctions have already been imposed on branches of an Egyptian bank in Dubai, which Washington says has provided over $1.8 billion to Iran since 2025.

In August, the US launched Operation Economic Outcast against Tehran, applying secondary sanctions for ties to Iran.