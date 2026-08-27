US blockade not halted Iranian oil sales

Iran continues to sell oil abroad despite the US naval blockade, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said, though he acknowledged that exports have declined.

"Currently, oil sales continue outside our territorial waters and far from them, reaching customers",

Paknejad said.

This week, the US imposed new sanctions alongside the blockade, aiming to destroy Iran's economy.

Earlier this month, Abdolnasser Hemmat, the head of Iran's Central Bank, said oil exports had nearly stopped due to current conditions.