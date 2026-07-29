US completes series of strikes against Iran

The U.S. military has completed another series of strikes against Iran, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCON) said.

"CENTCOM forces successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes against Iran in response to yesterday's attempted missile attacks on U.S. forces," the statement reads.

According to CENTCOM, its forces struck "dozens of IRGC targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities."

"The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries," it added.

U.S. forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today (0:00 a.m. GMT).

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. intends to continue striking the Islamic Republic.