US studies possibility of capturing Iranian tankers

The U.S. administration is considering exerting pressure on Tehran by seizing tankers with Iranian oil, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, in this way, Washington wants to try to induce Tehran to strike a deal limiting its nuclear program. However, the U.S. has not yet decided to take this step due to concerns about rising oil prices and retaliation from Iran.

When asked to comment on the possibility of the U.S. taking such a step, a White House official said that U.S. President Donald Trump has many options available in the event that talks with Iran fail.