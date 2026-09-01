US warns citizens in Middle East of escalation risk

The US Embassy in Israel on Tuesday warned Americans in the Middle East of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions amid the risk of further escalation.

“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted,” the embassy said in an advisory.

The embassy also urged U.S. citizens traveling to or from the region to stay informed about airport and airline operations.

The advisory came as the U.S. Central Command announced Tuesday that American forces had begun striking IRGC targets in Iran.