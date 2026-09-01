US completes series of strikes on Iranian targets

U.S. Central Command issued a statement more than four hours after these strikes commenced, saying that the latest wave against Iranian military targets that were hit by the United States is now complete.

U.S. officials said about 100 targets were struck Tuesday, including IRGC air defense sites, radar systems, mine-laying capabilities, communications facilities, anti-ship cruise missile launchers and attack drone launchers.

The U.S. said that the reason for this escalation was a result of Iran targeting not just freedom of navigation and commercial shipping and laying mines, but also targeting American service members in Jordan.

CENTCOM added that a total of 50,000 US troops are currently deployed in the Middle East.