Iran says it arrests those behind Isfahan attack

11 Feb. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's security forces have arrested the "main perpetrators" of a drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, in which Israeli "mercenaries" were involved.

"The main perpetrators of the unsuccessful attempt to sabotage a Defence Ministry industrial centre in Isfahan..., have been identified and arrested," the state news agency IRNA said. "So far, the involvement of mercenaries of Israel in that act has been proven."

"Due to the ongoing interrogations of the accused who are in custody, additional information will be published at the appropriate time," said a statement issued by Iran's security agencies.

Iran has accused Israel in the past of planning attacks using agents inside Iranian territory. Israel has long said it is willing to strike Iranian targets if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran's nuclear or missile programmes, but does not comment on specific incidents.