Iran war may end pretty quickly - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could be over “pretty quickly”, as he defended the military campaign and outlined Washington’s objectives in the conflict.

The war has now entered its second week, and in his latest speech, Trump has highlighted what he described as the successes of Operation Epic Fury and suggested that it could end soon.

The U.S. leader declared that the war on Iran is “going to be finished pretty quickly”.

He explained that such a rapid conclusion would be due to the highly effective and “brilliant work” of the U.S. military, noting the following progress.

60% percent of Americans expect U.S. military involvement in Iran will "go on for an extended period of ​time," according to the Ipsos poll, Reuters reported.

The United States and Israel launched the campaign against Iran on February 28, with large-scale air and missile strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, including air-defence systems, missile launchers and naval assets. The first day of the operation killed Iran’s then supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.