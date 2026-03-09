IRGC reveals conditions for passage through Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and American ambassadors from its territory will be granted unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz starting Tuesday.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said those countries would have the “full right and freedom” to transit the strategic waterway if they sever diplomatic ties with both Israel and the United States.

At the same time, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran did not close the strait.

Arguing that the production and transportation of oil are slowed down "because of the attacks and aggression made by Israelis and Americans against us," he stressed that the attacks "have made the whole region insecure."