Killing of Iranian cleric Soleimani: new details

27 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Commenting on the killling of senior Iranian cleric and member of Iran's Assembly of Experts Abbas-Ali Soleimani, Mazandaran's Governor General Mahmoud Hosseinipour ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.

According to the information obtained so far and the attacker's record, the attack is not an act of terror in nature, he said, adding the assailant's motive remains unknown.

Soleimani, 76, was shot by an assailant at a bank in the city of Babolsaron on April 26.

The assailant has been arrested by Iranian security forces and is being interrogated.

Previously, Soleimani also served as Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's representative in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan and the Friday prayer leader of the central city of Kashan.