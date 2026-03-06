Russian Embassy in Iran reports difficulties with movement of heavy trucks

Russian heavy trucks have encountered difficulties crossing into Iran at the Iranian-Azerbaijani border due to problems with the electronic system of Iranian customs officials. Iran promises full support.

The Russian Embassy in Iran issued a statement regarding the situation with trucks crossing into Iran near the Astara and Bilasuvar border crossings between Azerbaijan and Iran.

"Starting at 4:00 PM on March 6, with the assistance of Russian, Iranian, and Azerbaijani authorities, the Russian Consulate General in Rasht, and the representative of Dagestan in Iran, Russian truck drivers began crossing the border. By 8:00 PM on March 7, approximately 150 trucks had crossed the Iranian-Azerbaijani border,”

- the Russian Embassy in Iran informed.

Yet, traffic is unstable, as customs regularly experiences electronic system failures due to ongoing attacks on infrastructure, the diplomatic mission notes.