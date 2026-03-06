1,000 Azerbaijani citizens request evacuation from Iran

Azerbaijani citizens located in five Middle Eastern countries have requested evacuation from the country's Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported today.

Following the closure of airspace over the Persian Gulf countries due to the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, Azerbaijan is taking urgent measures to evacuate its citizens remaining in these countries, the country's Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, approximately 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens have requested evacuation. Of these, 490 are ready to leave the UAE, 220 - Saudi Arabia, 200 - Qatar, 23 - Bahrain, and 26 - Kuwait.