Baku hosting 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

17 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has kicked off today at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 graces (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

During the competition the graces will perform in an individual program (seniors) and in a group exercise program (juniors and seniors). Gymnasts will demonstrate their performances in the all-around and in individual subjects.

In the individual program, gymnasts will present exercises with a ball, a hoop, clubs, and a ribbon. Teams of group exercises among seniors will present programs with five hoops, as well as with three ribbons and two balls, teams among juniors compete in programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises.

At the same time, Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among junior group teams.

The championship is taking place from May 17 through May 21.