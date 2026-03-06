Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran hits another tanker in Persian Gulf

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, an Iranian drone attacked the second tanker of the day, the LOUISE P, that was crossing the Persian Gulf under the flag of the Marshall Islands. No consequences of the attack have been reported.

The Iranian military launched a drone attack on the Louise P, a tanker sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands in the Persian Gulf, Iranian state television reports, citing information obtained from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"This afternoon, a drone strike was carried out on the Louise P tanker sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands in the Persian Gulf,”

- the statement reads.

The IRGC called the tanker "one of the US assets”.

