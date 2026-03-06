Nearly 300 Russians evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has evacuated 282 Russian citizens from Iran amid the escalating situation in the Middle East, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported.

It was noted that the evacuation from the Islamic Republic is carried out through the Astara border crossing point.

"From February 28 through 14:00 (GMT+4) on March 7, a total of 1,797 people from various countries were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Among those evacuated were 282 citizens of Russia.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The IRGC announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. U.S. targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.