Vestnik Kavkaza

NATO replaces Special Rep for South Caucasus and Central Asia

NATO replaces Special Rep for South Caucasus and Central Asia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The former Canadian ambassador, Kevin Hamilton, has been appointed as the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia since early March, according to the NATO website.

"Hamilton is responsible for carrying forward the alliance's policy in these two strategically important regions. He is also Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships in the Political Affairs and Security Policy Division," the statement reads.

Hamilton, a career diplomat of the Canadian Foreign Service, served as Canada's ambassador to Türkiye from 2023 through 2026 and was also accredited to Azerbaijan and Georgia. He previously served as ambassador to Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova from 2016 through 2020.

345 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.