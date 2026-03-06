Israel attacks Hezbollah military targets

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a series of strikes on weapons depots and military facilities belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah and two commanders of the movement’s special forces, Radwan, in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, the army press service reported.

"The IDF completed an additional wave of strikes targeting rocket launchers, weapons storage facilities, and additional military sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in various areas in southern Lebanon and in the Beqaa Valley," the statement said.

Additionally, the day before, commanders of Hezbollah's Radwan Force and two command centers were struck in southern Lebanon.