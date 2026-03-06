Albania condemns Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan

Today, Albanian President Bajram Begaj spoke on the phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, strongly condemning the Iranian drone attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Ilham Aliyev thanked his Albanian counterpart for the call and for Albania's open and resolute stance on this treacherous terrorist attack.

During their conversation, the two heads of state discussed the development of relations between their countries, noting that they are growing thanks to the mutual visits, high-level contacts and the development of comprehensive ties.