Iran's attack on Nakhchivan is unjustified terrorist attack, Rahman Mustafayev says

In an exclusive interview with the Russian news outlet Izvestia, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev commented on the recent drone attacks on Azerbaijani territory from Iran targeting the international airport in Nakhchivan, its terminal, school, and other facilities, as an unjustified terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani state.

"Regarding 'retaliatory measures,' I would like to clarify: Baku's position includes political, diplomatic, and military measures. First and foremost, Iranian officials must provide an explanation and apologize to the Azerbaijani side, and those who carried out this terrorist attack must be held criminally accountable,”

- Rahman Mustafayev said.