Kuwait begins phased reduction in oil production

Due to repeated attacks by Iran, Kuwaiti authorities have decided to begin a preemptive reduction in oil production and refining, the management of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced.

"A decision has been made to preemptively reduce oil production and refining operations due to repeated and unlawful attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the State of Kuwait,”

