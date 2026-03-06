Over 1,500 Russians stranded in the Maldives

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, nearly 1,500 Russian tourists have encountered problems departing from the Maldives due to the cancellation of connecting flights amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Russian tourists holidaying in the Maldives have unexpectedly found themselves stranded due to the escalating situation in the Middle East. They are promised a return home only on March 23, which is still uncertain.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) is already sounding the alarm regarding the current situation: according to its data, the total number of Russian tourists in the Maldives exceeds 1,500 people. They have encountered problems departing from the Maldives due to the cancellation of connecting flights amid the conflict in the Middle East.