Azerbaijani gymnasts win European Championship gold for the first time

22 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani senior team took the first place at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in exercises with three ribbons and two balls - their first European Championship gold medal in group exercises.

The Azerbaijani gymnastst won in group exercises with a score of 32.250 points.

The senior team representing Israel took the silver medal with a score of 32.150 points. Bronze medal with a score of 31.200 points was won by the team of Spain.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media pages on the occasion of the victory of the Azerbaijan team.