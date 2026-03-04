Armenia and Rosatom discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General of Rosatom, on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation and opportunities for expanding energy trade in the South Caucasus, according to the Armenian government's press service.

The discussions focused on the implementation of ongoing projects in Armenia carried out in partnership with Rosatom.

"The parties also exchanged views on ensuring energy security, mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, and opportunities for developing energy trade in the region",

the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Armenia reported.