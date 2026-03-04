IRGC strikes Ben Gurion Airport in Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, as well as on a base belonging to the Israeli Air Force's 27th Squadron.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force Khorramshahr-4 heavy missiles, each with a one-ton warhead, targeted Ben Gurion Airport and the Israeli Air Force's 27th Squadron base at the airport at dawn today during the 19th wave of Operation True Promise 4",

the IRGC reported.

According to the IRGC, the missiles were launched alongside drones, enabling them to penetrate Israel's air defense systems.