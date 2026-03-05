Indonesia begins evacuating citizens from Iran via Azerbaijan

Indonesia has announced the start of evacuation operations for its citizens from Iran, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heni Hamida.

Speaking on March 6, Hamida stated that the evacuation will be carried out in multiple stages. The first phase will see Indonesian nationals departing via Azerbaijan, Al Jazeera reports.

"The first group of 32 Indonesians is expected to arrive in Jakarta on Monday or Tuesday", the spokesperson said.

Currently, 329 Indonesian citizens remain in Iran, most of whom are students in the city of Qom.