Irakli Kobakhidze holds telephone conversation with Ilham Aliyev

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday regarding the drone attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Kobakhidze strongly condemned the Iranian drone strike on Azerbaijani territory and expressed solidarity with the state and people of Azerbaijan. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude to the Georgian Prime Minister for the call and for his principled position.

The two leaders also discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as other issues of mutual interest.