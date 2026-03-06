Putin holds talks with Pezeshkian

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have agreed to continue contacts between their countries via various channel, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia's solidarity with the Iranian people as they defend their sovereignty and independence. He also provided a detailed update on the developments during the latest active phase of the conflict," the statement reads.

During the telephone conversation the Russian leader once again reaffirmed Moscow's principled stance in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities, and a swift return to the path of diplomatic resolution.

In this regard, the President of Russia noted that he was in constant contact with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

Putin once again expressed his heartfelt condolences on the assassination of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as the numerous civilian casualties resulting from the U.S. and Israel's armed aggression against Iran.