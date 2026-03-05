Russian Embassy in Iran expresses gratitude and admiration to Azerbaijan

The Russian Embassy in Iran has expressed deep gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating the families of Russian diplomatic staff from Tehran.

"From the bottom of our hearts. We decided to write this message informally. Because it is about gratitude and admiration",

Russian Embassy in Iran reported.

According to the diplomatic mission, the evacuation of diplomats' families to Russia took place on March 3-4 via Lankaran, Azerbaijan.

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our Azerbaijani friends, who (quoting the evacuees) were kind, generous, and hospitable in the Caucasian style to each of our women and each of our children",

Russia's Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

The statement noted that evacuees were treated to tea and sweets, engaged in conversation, and assisted with luggage and pets — in short, everything possible was done to ensure their comfort during the border crossing and onward flight to Russia.

The Russian Embassy wished Azerbaijan - "our friend and partner" - peace and prosperity.

Russian diplomats also expressed gratitude to their Iranian counterparts, who, despite the extremely difficult circumstances, did everything possible to ensure the safe and swift return of more than 100 women and children to their homeland, as well as to the Russian Embassy in Baku.