UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns Iranian drone strike on Azerbaijan

According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement, the UAE has issued a formal condemnation of the Iranian drone strike carried out on March 5 against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

The ministry described the attack as a dangerous escalation and a gross violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, emphasizing that such actions pose a direct threat to regional security and stability.

"This is a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and increases tensions in the region",

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Let us recall that the previous day, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan condemned Iran's attack on Azerbaijan in a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.