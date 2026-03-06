Pezeshkian bans IRGC from attacking Iran's neighbors and apologizes for strikes

Iran's temporary leadership ​council has approved the suspension ⁠of attacks ​against neighboring countries ​unless an attack on Iran came ​from those ​countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ​said on ‌Saturday.

“The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighboring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," Pezeshkian ​said.

The Iranian president apologized to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran.

“We have no intention of attacking neighboring countries,” he added, calling them “our brothers.”

He also rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” According to Pezeshkian, a demand by the U.S. for an unconditional surrender is a “dream”.