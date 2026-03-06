Vestnik Kavkaza

Pezeshkian bans IRGC from attacking Iran's neighbors and apologizes for strikes

Pezeshkian bans IRGC from attacking Iran's neighbors and apologizes for strikes
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's temporary leadership ​council has approved the suspension ⁠of attacks ​against neighboring countries ​unless an attack on Iran came ​from those ​countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ​said on ‌Saturday.

“The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighboring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," Pezeshkian ​said.

The Iranian president apologized to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran.

“We have no intention of attacking neighboring countries,” he added, calling them “our brothers.”

He also rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” According to Pezeshkian, a demand by the U.S. for an unconditional surrender is a “dream”.

480 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.