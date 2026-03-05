Trump may send troops to Iran for ground operation - report

U.S. President Donald Trump has admitted that American troops could be sent to Iran for a ground operation if necessary, Time reported.

According to the magazine, Trump believes that the goals of the U.S. military campaign can be achieved within four to five weeks. However, he "did not rule out the possibility" of sending ground troops to the Islamic Republic. This is a decision that the U.S. is "trying to avoid," Time noted.

The U.S. leader also said that military operations against Iran will continue until Washington achieves all of its goals.

"I have no time limits on anything. I want to get it done," Trump told the magazine.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is ready for a potential U.S. ground operation and confident in its ability to resist the U.S. military.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that U.S. military plans for Iran do not currently include the use of ground forces in Iran, noting at the same time that such a possibility cannot be ruled out.