US considers easing sanctions on Russian oil - report

Washington could decide to further ease sanctions on Russian oil, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the Fox Business TV channel.

"We have given them [India] permission to accept the Russian oil. We may unsanction other Russian oil," Scott Bessent said.

Earlier, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has granted India a temporary waiver to purchase certain Russian oil supplies is a short-term move aimed at stabilising global crude prices amid supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

