Iran reacts to Trump's comments on Khamenei's successor

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his remarks about Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's successor.

He called Washington's statement "a clear violation of the principles of non interference in the internal affairs of states, as enshrined in the UN Charter."

"The selection of Iran's leadership will take ​place strictly in ​accordance with our ⁠constitutional procedures and solely by the will of the Iranian people without any foreign interference," Iravani said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" and said ​its new supreme leader must be "acceptable," after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed ​on the war's first day.