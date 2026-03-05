Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan evacuates diplomats from Iran

Здание МИД в Баку
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan will evacuate the staff of its embassy in Tehran and its Consulate General in Tabriz from Iran, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He noted that the decision was taken on the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“The process applies to both the embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Tabriz,” Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan has announced full suspension of truck traffic on state border with Iran after Iranian drones attacked its exclave of Nakhchivan and damaged an airport building.

315 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.