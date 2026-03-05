Azerbaijan evacuates diplomats from Iran

Azerbaijan will evacuate the staff of its embassy in Tehran and its Consulate General in Tabriz from Iran, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He noted that the decision was taken on the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“The process applies to both the embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Tabriz,” Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan has announced full suspension of truck traffic on state border with Iran after Iranian drones attacked its exclave of Nakhchivan and damaged an airport building.