262 Russians left Iran via Azerbaijani border

Since the start of the US-Israeli military action against Iran, 262 Russian citizens have been evacuated from the Islamic Republic via Azerbaijan, according to Azerbaijan's APA news agency.

The agency reported that between February 28 and 8:00 PM local time (7:00 PM Moscow time) on March 5, a total of 1,424 people crossed into Azerbaijan from Iran. This includes 262 Russian nationals, 273 Azerbaijani citizens, and individuals from other countries.

More than 500 Russian citizens have registered to leave Iran via the Azerbaijani border.