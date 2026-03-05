Vestnik Kavkaza

Last evacuation flight from Muscat arrives in Tbilisi

Georgia has completed its final special evacuation flight from Muscat, bringing citizens home from the Middle East, the country's Foreign Ministry reported.

The flight landed in Tbilisi as part of evacuation efforts triggered by the ongoing US-Israeli military operation against Iran. Over the past three days, approximately 500 Georgian citizens have been evacuated from the region.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze was among those who returned on one of the flights, traveling from Riyadh via Istanbul.

The Foreign Ministry added that Georgian embassies in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia continue to assist citizens seeking to return home.

